Israel’s limited missile strike on Iran may be the start of a wider assault
Summary
- Whatever Iran’s response to the attack, it carries risks for the regime
AFTER DECADES of shadow war between the Jewish State and the Islamic Republic, in the early hours of October 26th Israel carried out its first officially acknowledged attack on Iran. Dozens of warplanes flying at least 1,300km from their bases in Israel launched missiles against air-defence facilities and missile factories in three Iranian provinces, including on the outskirts of the capital, Tehran.