Israel’s limited missile strike on Iran may be the start of a wider assault

Iran still has large numbers of missiles and drones and could carry out a third strike on Israel. But it is unlikely to rush into such a move. Not only would this run the risk of provoking a much more damaging Israeli counter-strike, but Iran’s leaders are also watching America’s election carefully. The overriding concern for Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is the stability of his regime. Either course of action–attacking Israel again or holding fire–carries risks. For the first time since the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, the residents of Tehran have seen their city under military attack. Not responding would be perceived as a sign of weakness.