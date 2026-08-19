Israel’s Military Opens Rare Criminal Probes Into Attacks on Gaza Civilians

The Israeli military said it was launching criminal investigations into two attacks by its soldiers on Palestinians during the Gaza war, one that killed a young girl named Hind Rajab and another that took the lives of 15 medical responders.
The Israeli military said it was launching criminal investigations into two attacks by its soldiers on Palestinians during the Gaza war, one that killed a young girl named Hind Rajab and another that took the lives of 15 medical responders.
The announcement comes after a multiyear review by Israel military authorities into combat incidents involving civilian deaths in Gaza that sparked criticism both by human rights groups and foreign governments of Israeli tactics. The criminal investigations will be conducted by the military’s own prosecutors.
The announcement comes after a multiyear review by Israel military authorities into combat incidents involving civilian deaths in Gaza that sparked criticism both by human rights groups and foreign governments of Israeli tactics. The criminal investigations will be conducted by the military’s own prosecutors.
The military said in a statement it had completed reviews of 150 incidents in Gaza and that it wouldn’t launch criminal investigations into three other high profile attacks in which Israeli forces killed aid workers from World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders.
The decision to refer two of the most well-known cases for prosecution highlighted Israel’s sensitivity over criticism that its legal system had largely avoided holding troops accountable for deaths of noncombatants in a war that has killed more than 73,000 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t say how many were militant fighters.
More than 20,000 people who shouldn’t have been targets are believed to have been killed by the army—the majority of them Palestinian civilians, but also captive Israeli hostages, relief workers and journalists, according to Palestinian health officials, the United Nations and organizations tracking the war. Israel said it doesn’t target civilians.
Rajab was killed on Jan. 29, 2024, when Israeli troops opened fire on a vehicle carrying her and her relatives who were fleeing fighting in Gaza City. She survived the initial attack along with a cousin and called the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which dispatched an ambulance.
Rajab, her five relatives and two medics were found dead 12 days later, along with the charred remains of the ambulance.
The incident sparked a backlash over Israeli tactics in the Palestinian enclave. U.S. officials urged Israeli authorities to investigate what happened to Rajab. The Israeli military at the time told Israeli media that a preliminary investigation suggested its troops weren’t in the area.
In its statement Wednesday, the Israeli military said: “Following review of the findings and due to alleged failures in the coordination of the movement of the Palestine Red Crescent ambulance, it has been decided to initiate a criminal investigation of the incident.”
In the second incident on March 23, 2025, an ambulance looking for people injured by an Israeli airstrike came under fire in a neighborhood in the town of Rafah, which sits along the border with Egypt.
When other ambulances and rescue workers arrived to search for the missing medical crew, they, too, came under fire by Israeli forces, The Wall Street Journal reported. In total, eight Palestine Red Crescent personnel, six emergency rescue workers, and a U.N. staff member were killed.
Israeli troops used bulldozers to bury the bodies and vehicles on the side of the road, the Journal reported. Several days passed before Israel’s military helped U.N. personnel locate the bodies, which were in a mass grave by a white electricity pole.
In its statement Wednesday, Israel’s military said its troops were preparing an ambush in the area when the incident occurred. Its investigation found that six of the victims “were identified as belonging to Hamas,” the Palestinian militant group.
A deputy commander of the unit involved in the attack was ordered to “conclude” his position and another received a reprimand, the statement said. The criminal investigation was being opened because “the firing conducted during the incident raises a reasonable suspicion of criminal misconduct,” it added.
Write to David S. Cloud at david.cloud@wsj.com