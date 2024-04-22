Israel’s military spy chief quits, first to shoulder blame for Hamas attack
SummaryThe resignation follows a public outcry within Israel over the failure of the Israeli government, military, and spy agencies to prevent the Oct. 7 attack.
TEL AVIV—Israel’s chief of military intelligence tendered his resignation on Monday, becoming the country’s first senior official to step down in acknowledgment of the security and intelligence failures that enabled Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.
