Israel’s open-ended wars have eroded its security

This is the fifth ceasefire Mr Trump has imposed on Israel in the last 15 months: two were in Gaza in 2025 and two were in Iran. Israel and America launched the most recent war in Iran together. But it was Mr Trump who paused it, against the wishes of Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister. Israel is not a party to the continuing talks between America and Iran on a more comprehensive deal; it will have to abide by whatever is agreed upon in Islamabad.