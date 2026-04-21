Israel’s open-ended wars have eroded its security

Mr Trump, however, will be a no-show. Instead of a presidential visit, on April 16th Israel received orders from America’s president to stop bombing Lebanon (the ceasefire was also imposed on Hizbullah, an Iran-backed militia which began the war on March 2nd). Mr Trump is now the only person who can end the wars Israel seems incapable of ending itself. Since the attacks of October 7th 2023 Israel has fought devastating and prolonged campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. It has abandoned a long-standing national-security doctrine favouring short decisive wars. Instead, Israel has blundered, wreaking havoc and inflicting appalling suffering while sapping its own resources and damaging crucial alliances.