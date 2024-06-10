Israel’s political turmoil bogs down US push for ceasefire

The Biden administration has enlisted Qatar and Egypt for help pressuring Hamas into accepting the U.S.-backed deal on the table, as Biden faces domestic pressure to end the war. At the behest of the U.S., Qatar and Egypt told Hamas leaders that they face potential arrest, sanctions and expulsions from Doha if they don’t agree to a deal, officials familiar with the talks said. Hamas leaders doubled down, saying a deal must meet the group’s conditions, including an end to the war.