Israel’s radical new course in Gaza
SummaryA deeply flawed plan to fight Hamas and feed Gazans
On May 5th Israel’s cabinet changed course on Gaza in dramatic fashion. It decided to “expand" military operations in the strip again and put in place a new plan to distribute aid to Gaza’s population. Israel’s hard right sees a path to a permanent reoccupation. Realists in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) believe the plan will allow a temporary surge to crush what remains of Hamas. Israel’s critics think it will guarantee even more civilian misery and death. The pivot comes at a crucial moment. President Donald Trump will visit the Gulf states on May 13th-16th, with Gaza on the agenda. Inside Gaza a shortage of food is at a critical point, with Israel accused by some of a policy of starvation.