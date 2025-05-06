Israel’s radical new course in Gaza

Food prices have rocketed. Some items cost 700% more than before the war, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). A sack of flour that used to cost 50 shekels ($14) goes for 1,200 ($330). The WFP delivered the last food from its warehouses on April 25th. Akram, a teacher displaced from north Gaza, sends his sons to queue with a pot. One day they got bean stew, the next, soup. The family of five supplements this with pasta and cans of tuna stockpiled in the ceasefire. They have not gone a full day without food, one yardstick of famine. But “we go to sleep hungry each night". Akram’s stash will run out in two weeks. There is a glut of cooking oil: there is no fuel.