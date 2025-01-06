Israel’s Red Sea conundrum: Hit the Houthis or Iran
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Jan 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Summary
- The Yemen-based rebels pose a lingering threat, and some security analysts argue that their patrons in Tehran should be in Israel’s crosshairs.
TEL AVIV—Over the past year, Israel’s military has proved adept at taking down threats to the country’s security. After the initial shock of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, Hamas’s top leadership has been largely neutralized. Iran’s other big ally in the region, Hezbollah, was set back severely in Lebanon.
