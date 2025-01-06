Israel’s Red Sea conundrum: Hit the Houthis or Iran

The Houthis, however, present a unique security challenge for Israel because of how distant they are from Israel, a lack of intelligence on the group and the fact that retaliatory airstrikes seem to only inflate domestic support for the group while doing little to stem attacks. A U.S.-led coalition also has failed to clamp down on Houthi provocations against global maritime shipping. Yemen is already one of the world’s poorest countries, and nearly a decade of warfare with a Saudi Arabian-led coalition has done little to deter the group.