Israel’s voters deny Binyamin Netanyahu a majority

Exit polls have been wrong in the past, most famously in 1996, when Mr Netanyahu appeared to have lost, only to emerge victorious the following morning. But the margin this time seems too wide. Most votes should be counted by Wednesday morning, with perhaps 10% not counted until Thursday (mostly votes cast by soldiers and others who did not vote in their usual polling stations). Under Israel’s proportional representation system, small movements in parties’ share of the vote can affect how seats are allocated and determine whether a party crosses the electoral threshold of 3.25%. This could change the overall picture dramatically. At present, though, none of the 11 parties that have won seats seems on the brink.