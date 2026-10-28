Israel’s voters deny Binyamin Netanyahu a majority

The Israeli electorate seems to have firmly rejected Binyamin Netanyahu and his hard-right coalition. Exit polls on October 27th suggest that the prime minister’s Likud party has lost around a quarter of the 32 seats it won in the 2022 election and that his coalition will fall short of a majority in the Knesset, Israel’s 120-seat parliament, by at least ten seats. Yet Mr Netanyahu, who has been in office for a total of 19 years and hoped to form an unprecedented seventh government, does not appear ready to accept defeat.