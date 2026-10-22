It looks like a music festival. It’s really a sales pitch for private credit.

For more than seven years, his company has been hearing from the likes of Apollo, Blackstone, Blue Owl, Cliffwater and KKR. It sets aside full days that run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., so that each company can come in for 45 minutes to make the case for their investment offerings. He said his firm assesses how confident it is in the funds and what the funds can do for its clients.