It looks like a music festival. It’s really a sales pitch for private credit.

Nearly 6,000 people descended last month on Huntington Beach, Calif., for musical performances by Wiz Khalifa and Gym Class Heroes, meditation and workout sessions, and classes on how to make whiskey-based cocktails, artisan pizza and sea-salt scrub.
And, of course, to hear pitches on private credit and other investments.
From afar, the four-day event, called the “Future Proof Festival,” looked like a rave. Up close, it was an example of the booming efforts to sell private-credit products to individual investors. Asset-management firms are targeting the largely untapped market as their traditional, large investors—endowments, pension funds and foundations—max out their desired exposure. Firms continue to pitch the products even as individuals are increasingly getting spooked by risks bubbling to the surface.