It looks like a music festival. It’s really a sales pitch for private credit.

Nearly 6,000 people descended last month on Huntington Beach, Calif., for musical performances by Wiz Khalifa and Gym Class Heroes, meditation and workout sessions, and classes on how to make whiskey-based cocktails, artisan pizza and sea-salt scrub.
Nearly 6,000 people descended last month on Huntington Beach, Calif., for musical performances by Wiz Khalifa and Gym Class Heroes, meditation and workout sessions, and classes on how to make whiskey-based cocktails, artisan pizza and sea-salt scrub.
And, of course, to hear pitches on private credit and other investments.
And, of course, to hear pitches on private credit and other investments.
From afar, the four-day event, called the “Future Proof Festival,” looked like a rave. Up close, it was an example of the booming efforts to sell private-credit products to individual investors. Asset-management firms are targeting the largely untapped market as their traditional, large investors—endowments, pension funds and foundations—max out their desired exposure. Firms continue to pitch the products even as individuals are increasingly getting spooked by risks bubbling to the surface.
Apollo Global Management and State Street held a session on private and public credit. Capital Group had a booth with a pickleball court and a session with a “Public-Private Solutions sales specialist” on the merging of private and public markets. Franklin Templeton talked about “building better portfolios” by adding private investments. Many attendees worked in the wealth-management industry—the gatekeeper to most individual investors.
The festival also promoted a range of public investments, such as ETFs, and focused on technology used by wealth managers and other topics meant to support advisory businesses.
Attendees, many in shorts, went on 15-minute “speed dating” sessions under a massive tent on the beach with fund managers and other companies that touted their offerings. The vibes put people at ease and helped evangelize private investments, attendees said.
Melissa Joy came in part to learn about private credit and other private investments. The Dexter, Mich., investment adviser also took in a coastal photography class and a pub crawl. Her colleague, Alexa Kane, spent time at an adopt a puppy booth sponsored by Nuveen—last year she had snuggled the puppies and she went back to the booth this year.
In recent years, private credit has ballooned from an opaque corner of the financial world into a multitrillion-dollar business. The sector undertakes financing that has traditionally been performed by banks—whether for lending to companies, private-equity deals or other transactions.
Individual investors have flooded into funds that promise big gains by lending with relatively high interest rates to what would traditionally be considered risky companies. But the funds can be illiquid and charge high fees, and defaults in the past year have highlighted the investments’ risk.
The firms behind the wave—including Apollo, Blackstone, Blue Owl, Carlyle and KKR, as well as much smaller shops—are aiming to get access to the household wealth of individual investors.
In addition to the music and wellness festivals, events to pitch retail investors, financial advisers and family offices are happening at five-star hotels in Beverly Hills, Sonoma wine country retreats, holiday parties and steakhouse dinners. Ads have become ubiquitous around sports such as tennis and Formula One racing, touting “alternatives for investors” and options “empowering businesses.”
Anthony Scaramucci’s flashy SALT hedge-fund conference is in talks to co-host events with Apex’s conference business, which holds private-capital gatherings that include fund managers and high-net-worth individuals, family offices and wealth managers, according to people familiar with the matter.
Matt Middleton, the founder and CEO of Future Proof, said his company’s festival was mostly focused on topics related to running wealth-management firms such as technology, marketing, and client acquisition and retention and said private markets aren’t a big focus.
Many say allowing individual investors access to the private-market funds levels the playing field and lets them earn the profits that large institutional investors have access to.
Others say individuals are less capable of balancing the greater risks of private credit, including steep loan write-downs, fraud and fears about the impact of artificial-intelligence on private-credit-backed software companies.
The poster child of the worries has been Blue Owl, which aggressively courted individuals. Early this year, concerns arose about its exposure to tech, including to companies at risk of being undercut by AI, and fears grew that it was in a liquidity crunch. Blue Owl offloaded $1.4 billion in loan assets at the beginning of the year, further worrying some investors and driving down its stock price. Investors have requested withdrawals of more than $10 billion from two of its funds this year.
A Blue Owl spokesman said software remains one of its strongest performing segments and said liquidity has never been an issue. In early October, its flagship fund said more than 90% of its approximately 90,000 shareholders remained fully invested.
More broadly, investors withdrew an estimated $30 billion from private-credit funds that are heavily marketed to individual investors in this year’s first three quarters, according to the latest data from investment bank Robert A. Stanger. And new retail money flowing in has slowed.
Fund managers are pushing ahead, eyeing individual investors as an underutilized market. Blackstone and other fund managers said in recent months that though individual investors’ demand is down for private credit, it has picked up for other private investment vehicles, including private equity and real estate. The industry has lobbied the Trump administration to open up 401(k)s to allow the retirement plans for millions of everyday Americans to take on private assets, including credit.
Some funds have financial requirements—for example, that investors have a net worth of more than $1 million and $200,000 of annual income—but a flurry of newer funds have much lower requirements, and publicly traded private-capital funds allow pretty much anyone to invest.
The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed new rules on Sept. 30 that would make private funds even more available to individual investors, and could enable fund managers to take a hefty percentage of a fund’s profits.
Frank Fantozzi, chief executive of a wealth-management firm with $475 million in individual investor assets under management, said a week hasn’t gone by when his firm Return on Life Wealth Partners hasn’t been called or emailed by a private fund manager wanting to pitch a private investment.
For more than seven years, his company has been hearing from the likes of Apollo, Blackstone, Blue Owl, Cliffwater and KKR. It sets aside full days that run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., so that each company can come in for 45 minutes to make the case for their investment offerings. He said his firm assesses how confident it is in the funds and what the funds can do for its clients.
Fantozzi said private investments can be beneficial for clients who meet certain financial criteria. Some clients, depending on their strategy, should consider having about 5% of their portfolios in private credit, with a total of 10% to 20% in broader private investments, he said.
But he’s grown cautious, too. About four years ago, his firm added Blue Owl Credit Income Corp. fund to its offerings. Toward the end of 2025, Return on Life became concerned because of the fund’s tech exposure, especially to software companies that could be impacted by AI. This spring, Return on Life stopped making new investments into the fund.
‘Semi-liquid’
For decades, private-capital firms raised money from state pension funds, endowments and other institutional investors with deep pools of money and long-term horizons. The money was mostly used to take private-equity stakes in companies that would generate large profits for investors when they were sold.
Private credit expanded significantly after the 2008 financial crisis, when traditional banks that were facing big losses and stiff new regulations reined in lending. Apollo, Blackstone and KKR, among other specialists in buying companies, became bigger players in the lending game, sometimes to finance the buyouts banks were balking at.
As the business grew, institutional investors began to reach their desired exposure limits, according to executives at the fund-management firms. They said they concluded that if they wanted to keep growing at a rapid clip, they needed wealthy individuals.
The industry increasingly turned to business-development companies, investment vehicles that pool money from investors and then extend loans to companies—often ones that have a hard time getting bank loans. The BDCs generally charge higher interest rates than banks on the loans and pay their investors with dividends from the interest and payments they collect.
Some BDCs are publicly traded, and investing is akin to buying a traded stock. Others are sold mostly through the wealth-management industry. Financial requirements to invest vary widely, and many limit withdrawals, typically 5% of the fund’s value each quarter. The industry calls them “semi-liquid.”
To explain the intricacies of these investments, private capital set out to educate and bring around private wealth advisers.
Blackstone, which raised the biggest nontraded BDC, a fund called BCRED that holds more than $75 billion, hosts quarterly webinars and private-investment boot camps for financial advisers, while some 150 employees engage advisers every day.
Blackstone employees walk financial advisers through large transactions in the company’s private funds and the lending standards in place when the loans were made. They guide financial advisers on how to construct clients’ portfolios and how to explain the risks.
Private-capital funds can also offer advisers who are paid on commission—as opposed to fee-only advisers—lucrative income when their clients invest, including upfront fees and ongoing payments.
Some financial advisers aren’t fully on board with the idea of bringing in individuals. Institutions’ scale means they pay smaller fees as a share of investment, said Joy, the investment adviser. “A retail investor purchasing a private investment for $25,000 or $100,000 is not going to have the same price structure as an institutional investor like a pension placing millions of dollars of an investment,” Joy said. Institutions also field in-house teams focused on the success of the investments and are willing to lock in investments for many years.
Derek Notman, a financial adviser near Orlando, Fla., attended the Future Proof event in Huntington Beach. He said he has been weighing whether to place clients in private investments, but that nearly all of the $50 million in assets for clients that he manages are in public investments.
In his experience, “most clients aren’t that crazy about private vehicles,” Notman said. “Most of the time, people want to know ‘Am I going to be OK?’ and I try to do that in the simplest way with the least amount of risk possible.”
Formula One gear
To advertise to the masses, fund executives looked at sports that have an affluent fan base. Blue Owl and EQT, the Sweden-based global investment firm with private-investment funds targeted at individual investors, dived in on professional tennis, putting branding on players’ outfits or at tournaments. Apollo partnered with PGA Tour golfer Patrick Cantlay, putting its name and its insurer Athene on his apparel.
Carlyle turned to F1, signing a multiyear sponsorship deal with Oracle Red Bull Racing, the team of world champion driver Max Verstappen.
Carlyle invites existing and potential clients to daylong gatherings that include meeting the drivers and a tour of the F1 garage and paddock. Prospective clients have met Verstappen and walked away with signed gear.
Shane Clifford, Carlyle’s head of global wealth, credits the partnership with expanding existing relationships with clients and helping win new business. He said he was getting sunburned in June watching the F1 race in Monaco with clients, when a wealth executive who oversees a staff of advisers from an Italian bank Carlyle had been courting since 2023 came over and told him he was ready to move forward.
“We had that touchdown,” Clifford said. “I believe the X factor was the venue, the curated group we brought together, and giving that person space and time.”
Dan McGovern, director of managed assets at Texas-based Erben Associates, spent a day with Carlyle at the Austin Grand Prix last fall. He mingled for hours with Carlyle executives and other existing and potential clients, who at times chatted among themselves about their investment experiences. They got to meet racer Yuki Tsunoda and hung out on the track in between races.
McGovern said he is inundated with calls and emails from fund managers that seem to have few differences, but that the day gave him a connection to Carlyle. “The event deepened our relationship…so when they call I’m probably more likely to engage in the conversation,” he said, referring to Carlyle.
He said the event didn’t influence his decision-making around the funds: “The investment still has to stand on its own.”
The biggest sales jobs happen at conferences. Some are hosted by third-party companies such as the investment platforms that wealth managers use as supermarkets of sorts when figuring out what investments to place their clients in. Two big ones, CAIS and iCapital, serve as feeders for private credit and other investments.
Kenneth Chavis IV, a senior wealth adviser at a firm based in Phoenix, said he gets calls after conventions from fund managers asking if he will make their funds available to his clients, a shift from a few years ago. He said he hasn’t been influenced by perks, which have included wine tastings and steak dinners, to add investment products.
Hard sell
At Future Proof’s first event in Huntington Beach, in 2022, about 1,600 people showed up, many of whom arrived in suits and other business attire. The setting forced some quick shopping.
“The woman at Lululemon was like ‘what is going on? We just sold out of men’s shorts!’” said Josh Brown, the CEO at Ritholtz Wealth Management, which has an equity stake in Future Proof.
At another company’s event in Nashville this spring, Scott Stevens was among dozens of fund managers who descended on a luxury hotel to pitch wealthy investors.
The investors were treated to a performance by country singer Annie Bosko, a question-and-answer session with Garth Brooks, the yogi Sadhguru’s musings about success from within and a skin-rejuvenation company offering infrared treatment.
At the same time, they were getting a hard sell from people like Stevens—telling them to not risk missing out on America’s private-lending boom.
Approached by a family-office investor, Stevens, the CEO of Grays Peak Capital, launched into his pitch. He said his private-credit fund, which lends to government contractors, has high-double-digit returns and no loan losses. When the investor raised his eyebrow and asked about a competitor with even higher returns, Stevens scoffed and said there was a small window to get into his fund, which he said prioritizes institutional investors.
“I’m not trying to oversell here, but there is a family office small-ticket size and as it gets filled there’s no more room,” Stevens said.
The organizer of the Nashville event was a unit of Apex, which services trillions of dollars of assets for fund managers. Its main goal was to show fund managers it can also connect them to more capital.
The conference happened at the same time as private-credit funds were reporting mass redemption requests. But inside the Joseph, a five-star hotel, there were few signs of stress.
Some conversations touched on the Iran war. One investor said he was concerned about a real-estate investment in the United Arab Emirates. Others discussed how the fighting had made the defense sector hot.
Fund managers were there to pitch people like Adi Divgi, an investor in specialty-finance and other private-market funds who has put money into 26 private funds. High-net-worth investors like him can approve new investments relatively quickly, unburdened by investment committees.
Divgi’s flight and hotel costs were covered by Apex, in part because it enlisted him as a consultant to help bring other investors and fund managers to the event.
Anthony Bassili, the president of the asset-management division of crypto giant Coinbase, made a presentation to pitch a new private-credit fund for certain investors. It has since raised about $30 million and includes a wide range of loans. He talked about high yields and liquidity within 90 to 180 days for investors who want to exit.
“This is the alpha you want to walk away with,” he told the audience, referring to the investment’s edge.
Assessing the mood of the audience amid the market jitters at the time, he asked the crowded room to raise their hands if they had pulled out of private credit. Some in the audience laughed, and no hands went up.
Write to AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com