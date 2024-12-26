It was a bad year for the world’s autocrats
Juan Forero , Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Dec 2024, 10:08 AM IST
- Regimes fell in Syria and Bangladesh, marking unexpected defeats against a rising tide of authoritarianism in the world.
In Syria, rebels raced to Damascus, ending Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year-old dictatorship, which few in the outside world thought was in danger of collapse. In August, student protests sent Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year reign in Bangladesh crashing down.
