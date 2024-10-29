Italy’s Turin is a chocolate lover’s dream
J.S. Marcus , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Oct 2024, 06:39 AM IST
SummaryThe northwest Italian city boasts gourmet chocolatiers and local chocolate specialties, including its own upscale version of Nutella.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tucked away in the far northwest of Italy is a city where chocolate reigns. The residents of Turin have been creating—and consuming—chocolate since the 16th century, culminating in a vibrant chocolate scene that now encompasses gourmet chocolatiers, pastry shops, cafes, gelato makers and experimental chefs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less