Nutella connection

As legend has it, chocolate came to Turin in the 16th century, when Emmanuel Philibert, a duke of the Italian royal house of Savoy, celebrated his marriage to a French duchess with some exotic, Spanish-style chocolate. Later on, local chocolatiers were licensed to meet the demands of a growing chocolate craze. In the early 19th century, a British embargo of Napoleonic Europe forced local chocolatiers to supplement depleted cocoa stocks with the hazelnuts that flourish in the hilly terrain south of the city, creating gianduja. In the 1960s, gianduja finally went national, then international, when an entrepreneur from Alba, a town now at the end of one of Turin’s commuter train lines, began to market Nutella spread, which tastes like gianduja but contains other ingredients to give it the right consistency and to add to shelf life.