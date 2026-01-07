Where the jobs market is headed will play into where interest rates go this year. This week is chock-full of employment data that should help investors and policymakers alike gauge the general state of employment, all before Friday’s big jobs report.
It’s a big week for jobs data. What it could mean for the Fed and rates.
SummaryUp first is the monthly ADP National Employment Report for December, which will be released Wednesday.
Where the jobs market is headed will play into where interest rates go this year. This week is chock-full of employment data that should help investors and policymakers alike gauge the general state of employment, all before Friday’s big jobs report.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More