It’s a bleak job market for new college grads. These are the unluckiest.
Reshma Kapadia , Barrons 5 min read 09 Jun 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Summary
The uncertainty around trade and other U.S. policies have led many employers to hit pause on big decisions—including hiring.
Those looking for a test case to gauge the fallout of U.S. trade and policy measures and the potential impact of artificial intelligence should look to this year’s college graduates.
