It’s a jubilee year in Italy. Cue the crowds.

This may be the year to skip Rome—or Italy entirely.

The Roman Catholic Church is celebrating a jubilee year, a roughly yearlong tradition dating to the early 14th century. During jubilees, which tend to happen about every 25 years, Catholics are encouraged to make pilgrimages to holy sites in Italy and elsewhere to receive a special indulgence, or forgiveness for one’s sins.

Over 500,000 people have passed through the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican since Christmas Eve, with more than 30 million people expected to make a religious journey to Rome this year.

Travel advisers predict that as the jubilee continues, those traveling for it are likely to visit other Italian destinations. Italy was already grappling with the consequences of overtourism.

For travelers intent on still making the trip, it’s wise to avoid certain cities or times of the year when big events are happening.

Other vacationers, like Santiago Mussfeldt, are choosing to go elsewhere.

Mussfeldt is orchestrating a big getaway to celebrate his 50th birthday in July with his wife and two sons. Their original plan was to cross Italy, taking in famous artworks and the country’s renowned cuisine.

When they realized the trip would coincide with the jubilee, they pivoted. They are now mapping out a trip to Spain and the south of France instead.

“It’s like the Y2K of travel," says Mussfeldt, who owns an advertising agency in Miami. “Everybody’s scared of this thing, but in the end it may be like any other year."

The last jubilee, an extraordinary one, occurred between 2015 and 2016. This year’s jubilee began on Christmas Eve and will last into the first week of 2026.

How bad will the crowds be?

The jubilee crowds won’t necessarily be evenly dispersed over the year. Certain special events should attract more pilgrims to Rome. In late April, a special youth-themed event will feature the canonization of a new saint, says Sister Maria Juan Anderson, coordinator of the Bishops’ Office for United States Visitors to the Vatican.

Periods around major holidays such as Easter will also be busier, she says. Larger crowds are generally anticipated during the summer and school holidays.

Some travel advisers say they are suggesting that their clients limit how much time they spend in Rome, if any.

“What we say is if you want to go to Rome, great. Let’s plan that for 2026," says Jennifer Schwartz, the Florence-based co-managing partner of travel company Authentic Explorations.

Other advisers suggest that if enough nonreligious tourists are discouraged from making the trek, crowd levels could fall below the worst projections. Eli Wagner, founder of Wagner Bespoke Travel in Los Angeles, compares the situation to the concern around visiting Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“What we found was that Paris was actually pretty empty and very easy to navigate because people were so afraid to travel there," she says.

Still, Italy is coming off a record year for tourism. Destinations like Florence, Sicily and the Amalfi Coast are expected to see similar levels of visitation this year, especially if jubilee pilgrims extend their trips beyond the Eternal City.

Biyanka Hati, a 20-year-old student and clinical research assistant who lives in Dallas, is visiting Rome as part of a European trip in late May with her family. That choice has come with drawbacks.

“With it being the jubilee, I think we’ve definitely lost a lot of flexibility," Hati says. The family has already made flight, hotel and tour reservations, and she says prices have increased substantially since they made them.

One workaround agents recommend for those with the means: upgrading to tour guides who can guarantee front-of-line access at popular sites like the Colosseum. And luxury hotels may not feel the same degree of booking pressures, since many pilgrims will travel with tour groups staying in lower-cost hotels on the edge of Rome.

“If you’re traveling anywhere in Italy during the summer months, you should have everything booked by February," says Jody Rains, a Dallas-based travel consultant with Strong Travel.

Where to find alternatives

Flying direct—or avoiding Rome’s airport—might help alleviate headaches. Other Italian cities with nonstop flights from the U.S. include Milan, Naples and Venice. If traveling farther afield, remember that those destinations may have fewer train or hotel options.

Some advisers say they are steering clients outside of Italy, to destinations like Croatia and Spain. Others are recommending spots farther north.

Here are some of regions within Italy that travelers might want to consider:

The Dolomites: This mountain range in Northern Italy is renowned for its natural beauty and hiking. It will host events during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Emilia-Romagna: This northern region of Italy is a food lover’s paradise—the birthplace of Parmesan cheese and one of the top producers of products like prosciutto and balsamic vinegar.

Puglia: Comprising the heel of Italy’s boot, this region is emerging as an alternative for those seeking a coastal getaway. Apart from its picturesque beaches, it’s known for its architectural significance.

Write to Jacob Passy at jacob.passy@wsj.com