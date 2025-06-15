It’s a scary world, but investing abroad has new attractions

The simplest answer is the rise of the so-called Magnificent Seven, part of a dominance of new technology by the U.S. that swept the world. The original seven-largest U.S. stocks—Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla (the carmaker has since been overtaken by chip maker Broadcom)—spent heavily on research and development and now dominate several highly profitable emerging industries. That propelled them to end last year collectively worth more than all listed European companies, as measured by LSEG Datastream.