It’s a tough job market for new college grads. Is an advanced degree worth it?

Students are feeling the pain. In a 2023 survey of 1,000 graduate students by the Third Way think tank, nearly half of borrowers said their final borrowing tab was more than they expected going in, and more than half said it was going to take more time to repay those loans than they expected. On the earnings side, nearly 75% of respondents said the prospect of earning more was a major motivation for going to graduate school. But among those who had​ graduated, less than half felt their school did a good job in helping them toward that goal.