The U.S. and Israel say they have degraded Iran’s missile stockpiles and launchers, blunting Tehran’s ability to unleash the massive barrages that opened the war.
Its missile threat degraded, Iran is taking fewer shots at more targets
SummaryAs Tehran’s ability to fight back with its most powerful weapons is weakened, it is widening the war with low-cost drone attacks.
The U.S. and Israel say they have degraded Iran’s missile stockpiles and launchers, blunting Tehran’s ability to unleash the massive barrages that opened the war.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More