It’s not just AI. China’s medicines are surprising the world, too

As a consequence, Western drugmakers are increasingly looking east for ideas. Because of expiring drug patents, they stand to lose as much as $140bn a year in sales by the end of the decade. Last year nearly a third of their large licensing deals they struck—those worth $50m or more—were with Chinese firms, triple the share of 2020. LEK, a consultancy, estimates that during that time, the total value of drugs licensed in the West from China rose 15-fold, to $48bn (see chart 2). In November Merck paid $588m to LaNova Medicines, another Chinese biotech firm, to secure rights to a therapy similar to that produced by Akeso.