It’s not just Labubu dolls. Chinese brands are booming
The Economist 6 min read 24 Jun 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Summary
They are winning customers at home and abroad
Labubu dolls are hard to come by. Even at the giant flagship store of their maker, Pop Mart, in Shanghai, throngs of customers are told they need to wait a week or longer. The grimacing elvish creatures, which come in “blind boxes" that keep buyers in suspense over which one they might get, sell for as little as $20. But a rare variety sold for $150,000 at an auction on June 10th. It is not just Chinese children trying to get their hands on the dolls; celebrities including David Beckham, a British football player, and Rihanna, an American pop star, have recently gone public with their appreciation.
