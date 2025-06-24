It’s not just Labubu dolls. Chinese brands are booming

Chinese consumers are also now far less enamoured with foreign goods simply because they are foreign. Laopu’s rapid rise is proof of that. The firm, which sells intricate gold jewellery with a distinct Chinese flair, has managed to keep its sales per store above 300m yuan, at least 50% higher than most of its foreign rivals. Its share price is up by more than 2,000% since it listed in Hong Kong about a year ago. It is one of only a small number of homegrown luxury brands in China. The industry has long been dominated by foreign firms. But most of them are now doing poorly in the country. Western luxury brands once filled a gap simply because there were no real local alternatives, says Amber Zhang of BigOne Lab, a research firm. However, “that doesn’t mean Chinese consumers naturally resonate with the design or cultural message of those Western brands." Rather than trying to appear Western, both Laopu and Chagee have flaunted their Chineseness. It has worked.