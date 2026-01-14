It’s not just the Fed. Politics looms over central banks everywhere

That Mr Powell finds himself in a similar predicament is a sign of just how topsy-turvy things have got in America. Even a successful pushback, which began with the Fed chairman’s spirited video denouncing the renovation probe, may bring only temporary reprieve. Mr Trump will soon name a replacement for Mr Powell, whose term as chairman ends in May. One of the favourites is Kevin Hassett. He has serious economic chops but is a paid-up member of team Trump. Even if the president picks a true technocrat, the prospect of personal reprisals like those against Mr Powell must send a chill down monetary policymakers’ spines. So would a Supreme Court ruling to let the president sack Lisa Cook, a Fed governor accused of irregularities on past mortgage paperwork (which she denies). The judges will hear arguments in the case on January 21st.