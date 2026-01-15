It’s not just the Fed. Politics looms over central banks everywhere

To the barricades

In today’s inflationary world, backstopping indebted countries is harder to justify. That might increase the central bank’s leverage over errant states, especially since nationalists in northern Europe would want less money-printing, not more. On the other hand, the most troubled country is now France, with debts of over 115% of GDP and an annual deficit of 5% of GDP. The sheer size of the French economy—like that of Italy, another big debtor—would make it a formidable opponent in a game of chicken. “We won’t be able to avoid a discussion with the [ECB] about French debt," Jordan Bardella, a presidential favourite from the hard-right National Rally, told The Economist last year. At a minimum, the bank would be caught in the middle of another political fight.