It’s summer vacation time. Tourists are saying no to America.
Chelsey Dulaney , Chao Deng , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Jun 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Summary
Overseas travelers are demonstrating their ire at the U.S. by taking their tourism dollars elsewhere.
The summer vacation season has officially begun. Missing this year: the Canadians, Europeans and other foreign travelers who have flocked to America’s tourist hot spots in recent years.
