It’s summer vacation time. Tourists are saying no to America.

About 1.9 million foreigners arrived at the U.S.’s main airports in the past four weeks, down 6% from the same period last year, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Airline bookings data for the summer suggest things won’t be picking up soon. Flight bookings to the U.S. from Europe are down by about 12% through August. San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles are seeing even larger declines, according to an analysis of online travel-agency booking data from Cirium.