It’s the Republicans, not Musk, who are serious about cutting spending
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 07 Jun 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Summary
Entitlements are infamously difficult to cut. Yet that’s what House Republicans propose.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Elon Musk and House Republicans both promised to tackle federal spending. It turns out only one of them was serious, and it wasn’t Musk.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story