It’s the time for cruise deals. Here’s how to maximise your trip.

Lighten up on the frills. If you’re not the type who needs fancy meals or unlimited drinks to have a good time, the more all-inclusive packages offered by higher-end cruise lines may not be a good deal. Along those lines, sailing on newer ships chock-full of amenities comes at a premium. The same sailing on an older vessel often costs less. (Type the ship’s name along with the phrase “maiden voyage" into a search engine to find its age. You can look up when it was most recently refurbished, too.)