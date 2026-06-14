It’s Warsh’s Fed now. What to expect at his first policy-setting meeting.

Warsh himself may not list his dots to express his opposition to so-called forward guidance, said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of One Point BFG Wealth Partners. “That said, other members will list their dots and some will very likely pencil in some hikes, which will highlight what I believe will be the first time in a long while where we will no longer have consensus-based monetary policy and dissents will be the new norm,” he wrote in an email.