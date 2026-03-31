Jamie Dimon has a plan for JPMorgan to rescue the American dream

Jamie Dimon thinks the American dream is on life support—and he is planning for JPMorgan Chase to step in.
Jamie Dimon thinks the American dream is on life support—and he is planning for JPMorgan Chase to step in.
The nation’s largest bank announced the “American Dream Initiative” on Tuesday, a commitment from JPMorgan to support small businesses, homeownership, access to healthcare and other economic priorities that Dimon believes are crucial for the well-being of Americans.
The nation’s largest bank announced the “American Dream Initiative” on Tuesday, a commitment from JPMorgan to support small businesses, homeownership, access to healthcare and other economic priorities that Dimon believes are crucial for the well-being of Americans.
The bank already finances all of the above and says it is ready to put more resources into the efforts, though Tuesday’s announcement is light on exact dollar commitments.
Dimon, 70 years old and chief executive of JPMorgan since 2006, has long worried about the future of the American economy and wealth inequality.
More recently, he has warned that the country is sleepwalking into economic stasis, thanks to bad policies and rules that make it hard to invest in new ventures and run companies.
“I am deeply frustrated by our own policies in America,” he said last week at the Hill and Valley Forum in Washington, D.C. “We’ve become like Europe, we’re unable to move and change.”
JPMorgan hasn’t been slowed, bringing in more profit than any bank in U.S. history. But it reaches across Main Street and Wall Street and does better when the whole economy is chugging along.
Dimon has a habit of making big commitments in tune with the zeitgeist. JPMorgan announced a $1.5 trillion investment platform focused on national security and supply chains last year, just as the federal government started to invest in critical suppliers. It made a $30 billion racial equity commitment after the murder of George Floyd and a $2.5 trillion climate change plan in 2021.
Now, the bank is committing to adding three million new small-business customers, on top of seven million today. And it wants to lend them up to $80 billion over the next 10 years, through loans and support for community-oriented banks and investment funds. The bank reported $33 billion of loans to small businesses and other customers at the end of 2025.
“The American Dream means you can buy a home, start a business, you can build wealth, you can afford healthcare for your family,” JPMorgan’s head of government relations, Tim Berry, said in an interview. “We want to bring our capabilities and make that more real to families and customers.”
Berry and Jennifer Piepszak, the bank’s chief operating officer, are helming the “American Dream Initiative” and acknowledged a lot of it isn’t really new.
JPMorgan has been looking to grow deeper roots in the cities and towns where it does business, rolling out specialty branches focused on community education for years. It has been investing big in cities where it has found business-friendly leadership, including Detroit and San Francisco.
The initiative, and ambitious goals, are supposed to jump-start JPMorgan bankers and employees to do more.
“When we think about the impact that we’ve had locally in a place like Detroit, we know that that success can be replicated in other places,” Piepszak said.
Write to Alexander Saeedy at alexander.saeedy@wsj.com