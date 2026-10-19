Jamie Dimon’s view on the U.S. economy: booming, but war and inflation pose risks

The state of the U.S. economy is strong. That’s according to Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, who gave his view on the economic outlook in a recent interview with the WSJ Leadership Institute’s Alan Murray.
The state of the U.S. economy is strong. That’s according to Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, who gave his view on the economic outlook in a recent interview with the WSJ Leadership Institute’s Alan Murray.
Dimon listed some of the factors leading to strong economic growth, including corporate profits, low unemployment and low debt levels among companies and consumers. “It’s good times,” he said.
Dimon listed some of the factors leading to strong economic growth, including corporate profits, low unemployment and low debt levels among companies and consumers. “It’s good times,” he said.
The Commerce Department last month raised its estimate of annualized gross domestic product growth for the second quarter to 2.2%, up from its prior estimate of 1.5%. The increase was due in part to increases in investment, reflecting the importance of the ongoing data center buildout to the nation’s economic expansion.
But risks remain. Among them: the unpredictability of wars abroad; large government deficits; and inflationary pressures, Dimon said. “It’s been there for five years, folks. It’s sticky,” he said about inflation.
Asked about the potential for an economic downturn, Dimon said, candidly, that it’s too hard to know what could cause it, or when it could happen, but that JPMorgan “analyzes to death” potential risks so that the bank will be prepared. At this moment in time, however, the economy is in good standing, he said.
“Eventually there’ll be a downturn. Eventually it’ll be driven by a confluence of events that today you can’t guess what they are. You can throw stuff on the wall and make believe you know,” Dimon said.
You can watch the interview at wsj.com, or listen on Apple or Spotify, along with other episodes of our WSJ Leadership Institute Presents: Leaders podcast.
Keep reading: Jamie Dimon’s National-Security Pledge Finances $230 Billion in First Year
The Week Ahead
Monday
Earnings: Fifth Third Bancorp, Steel Dynamics and W.R. Berkley
Tuesday
Earnings: 3M, Capital One Financial, Chubb, Equifax, GE Aerospace, General Motors, Genuine Parts, Halliburton, Hasbro, Intuitive Surgical, KeyCorp, MSCI, Netflix, Northrop Grumman, RTX, Synchrony Financial and United Airlines Holdings
The Census Bureau reports new residential construction data for September.
The National Association of Realtors reports pending home sales for September.
Wednesday
Earnings: Abbott Laboratories, AT&T, CME Group, Crown Holdings, CSX, IBM, Kinder Morgan, Las Vegas Sands, Meta Platforms, Moody’s, NextEra Energy, Northern Trust, Philip Morris International, Rollins, SAP, Southwest Airlines, Tesla, Texas Instruments, United Rentals, Waste Connections and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Thursday
Earnings: Barclays, Bloom Energy, Blackstone, CBRE Group, Comcast, Deckers Outdoor, Dover, Dow, Honeywell International, Huntington Bancshares, Lockheed Martin, Nasdaq, Newmont, Nokia, Norfolk Southern, PG&E, Procter & Gamble, PulteGroup, Quest Diagnostics, Roper Technologies, Snap-On, Spotify Technology, Tractor Supply, Union Pacific and Valero Energy
Friday
Earnings: American Express, First Citizens BancShares and SLB
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What Else Matters to CFOs
Ford Motor’s newly minted top executive for Europe gave dealers a sneak peek last winter of some new, racing-inspired vehicles the company plans to sell by the end of the decade.
Dealers saw designs of striking compact electric cars, two hybrid crossovers and a rugged, small Bronco SUV for the region. Before leaving, one dealer scratched out a simple message on a Post-it note left for Ford Europe President Jim Baumbick: “We are back.”
It has a long way to go, the WSJ’s Ryan Felton reports. The last decade saw auto sales decline 36%, squeezed by Chinese competition. Strict European regulations for greener cars and underused factories drained the bottom line. And the fruits of Ford’s comeback plan are still years away.
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CFO Moves
Super Micro Computer, the San Jose, Calif-based maker of server and computer products, has appointed Mark Long as its new chief financial officer, filling the top finance role after a nearly two-year search. Long brings to the IT solutions company extensive experience as a seasoned finance executive across the technology sector. Most recently he was CFO and chief strategy officer of Western Digital. Long succeeds David Weigand in the role.
—Adriano Marchese contributed to today’s Ledger.
Correction: Close to 50% of Lumen Technologies’ $20 billion in debt is due in 2027. An earlier version of this newsletter on Friday incorrectly said 10% of it is due in 2027.
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The WSJ Leadership Institute’s CFO Journal offers corporate leaders and professionals CFO analysis, advice and commentary to make informed decisions. We cover topics including corporate tax, accounting, regulation, capital markets, management and strategy.
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