Jamie Dimon says private credit is dangerous—and he wants JPMorgan to get in on it
Alexander Saeedy , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 14 Jul 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Summary
Bank puts $50 billion toward lending to riskier companies to compete with nonbank giants dominating market; Walgreens deal the payoff.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Jamie Dimon says Wall Street’s hottest trend is a recipe for a financial crisis, but he’s investing billions to get in on it anyway. His plan: swoop in strategically and profit if there’s a meltdown.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story