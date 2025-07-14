The bank rolled out a private-credit fund roughly modeled on the old Highbridge unit, again under Erdoes and in the asset-management division. The idea was to have it be separate from the core bank so it wouldn’t be subject to punitive regulations. Erdoes installed one of her lieutenants, Meg McClellan, as the global head of private credit in 2020 and hired two senior bankers from Wells Fargo with a background in lending to smaller companies. They hired a half-dozen analysts and got $10 billion from the bank to get the strategy going.