Jamie Dimon seemed to have Trump figured out—until this week

He has called on Intel’s CEO to resign, and the federal government took a stake in the company in exchange for subsidies. He said he negotiated a 25% cut of the revenue from certain chip sales by Nvidia for the U.S. government. He called Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, to get him to reverse a decision the e-commerce giant made to break out the cost of tariffs in some of the prices consumers saw when shopping online. He’s also put a halt to offshore wind projects, although legal challenges are being addressed by courts. While the Interior Department cited security concerns, the president has railed against the turbines as eyesores and bad for property values. “Big ugly windmills, they ruin your neighborhood," he said in January 2025.