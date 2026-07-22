JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, one of Wall Street’s most venerated leaders and a man once on the shortlist of names to become Treasury Secretary, offered some straight talk on the value of U.S. debt and the impact of deficit spending this week.
Jamie Dimon warns a bond market reckoning Is coming.
SummaryWall Street’s top banker is bearish on bonds as U.S. debt approaches a record $40 trillion tally.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, one of Wall Street’s most venerated leaders and a man once on the shortlist of names to become Treasury Secretary, offered some straight talk on the value of U.S. debt and the impact of deficit spending this week.
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