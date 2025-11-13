Jane Street’s sneaky retention tactic

But it is what this system is built from that is really unusual. Other firms employ a hotchpotch of programming languages, allowing staff to choose the right one for the job. At Jane Street almost everyone works in an obscure tongue developed by French academics: OCaml. Ask a trader at the firm for its benefits and they will reel off a string of features, such as its support for static typing and functional programming, that make it hard to learn but powerful when applied to a problem. The company says the language helps “maximise the productivity of each person we hire".