Japan has been hit by investing fever
Will old folk catch the bug?
It is not difficult to spot the change. Bookshops now dedicate entire sections to financial guides. Trains are plastered with advertisements for investing seminars. Financial influencers command enormous online audiences with tutorials on how to build a portfolio or open a brokerage account. As Ponchiyo, a 31-year-old YouTuber with almost 500,000 subscribers, puts it: “People are realising it is wasteful to leave money sitting in savings."