Japan has been hit by investing fever

After Japan’s asset-price bubble burst in the early 1990s, years of deflation and stagnation left savers wary of risk. Today, though, economic developments are creating additional incentives to invest. Japan’s core inflation has reached 3.7%, the highest in the G7, which erodes the value of idle cash, especially given the country’s relatively low interest rates. Meanwhile, Japan’s fast-ageing population has raised concerns about the durability of the pension system. “Investing used to be seen as something for people chasing big returns," says Suzuki Mariko, who runs Kinyu Joshi (“Finance Girls"), a group for young women. “Now many people feel they have no choice but to consider it, even just to protect what they already have."