Japan is overrun with tourists. This city wants more.
Jason Douglas , Junko Fukutome , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Nov 2025, 11:34 am IST
Summary
Nagoya is Japan’s fourth-largest city, but a lot of people think it’s number one in dullness.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NAGOYA, Japan—The tourists who crowd the bullet trains from Tokyo tend not to disembark at Nagoya as they speed along the so-called Golden Route linking the Japanese capital with Kyoto and Osaka.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story