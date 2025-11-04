Japan is overrun with tourists. This city wants more.

“I realized that no one came here. Why?" said Llopis, originally from the Spanish island of Mallorca. Nagoya boasts a spectacular castle (rebuilt using concrete after World War II) and a famous shrine that houses a sacred sword. Llopis brings visitors from the U.S., Spain and Australia around the city to sample the food and sake. They visit artisans at work making tie-dye cloth in nearby Arimatsu, a village that has been perfecting the art of dyeing fabrics in intricate patterns for 400 years.