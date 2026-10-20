Japan launches spacecraft to explore Mars’s mysterious moons

Japan is sending a spacecraft to Mars to investigate its moons. Photo: Daisuke Tomita/The Yomiuri Shimbun/Reuters
TANEGASHIMA SPACE CENTER, Japan—As a young science student in Japan, Hideaki Miyamoto spent a lot of his time working on Nozomi, a doomed mission to send a probe to Mars.
Three decades after that failure, Japan is embarking on an even more ambitious trip to the red planet. It hopes to succeed where past attempts have failed and not only land on Mars’s mysterious moon, Phobos, but also bring back samples of its surface to earth.