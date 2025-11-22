Japanese policy holds the key to global markets, not the Fed
Randall W. Forsyth , Barrons 4 min read 22 Nov 2025, 07:27 am IST
Summary
If Japan raises interest rates to halt the yen’s slide, liquidity will evaporate, upending stock and bond markets around the world.
The course for global stock and bond markets hinges on decisions to be made by major central banks. But it may not be the one that investors are obsessing over.
