Japan’s economy continues to grow but at slower pace
SummaryThe Japanese economy managed to continue growing for a second straight quarter thanks to a recovery in consumption.
The Japanese economy managed to continue growing for a second straight quarter thanks to a recovery in consumption, although the pace slowed amid the impact of natural disasters during the summer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more