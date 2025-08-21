Japan’s government bonds: this time it won’t end well

Although politicians hope to help households, it is households that will suffer if Japan’s public finances become riskier. Any dove will tell you that only 12% of the country’s debt is held by foreigners, which makes a run on government bonds less likely. But local ownership is a double-edged sword. It means that any fiscal crisis would mostly hurt Japanese people, who would, in all likelihood, have to endure prolonged and destabilising inflation if public debt became unsustainable. Japanese households are particularly exposed to falls in the purchasing power of the yen. About half of their financial wealth is in bank deposits, compared with about a third in the EU and only 10% in America.