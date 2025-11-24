Japan’s new leader infuriated Beijing. She isn’t backing down.
Jason Douglas , Junko Fukutome , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Nov 2025, 12:44 pm IST
Summary
Workaholic Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is riding high despite the perils of a fight with Beijing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
TOKYO—Sanae Takaichi has been Japan’s first female prime minister for barely a month and already she has made an impression on the world’s two most powerful men.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story